



The Wellbeing Project's heart beats a simple yet profound truth: being well is the cornerstone of doing well. The essence of the project is lived and shared at their global and regional summits, so we worked together to define a brand that was at the height of their ambition and the experience that is lived on the encounters organized all around the world.



Together, we defined what makes them unique, and translated the soul of the summits into Hearth, a brand that talks from the warmth of their human embrace, and how the encounters bring individual flames into a collective fire, this truth is magnified by every item of the visual and verbal identity, from the typography disposition to the photographic style inspired by the circle of warmth, where flames dance, connections are forged, and ideas take flight, every one of them in the search for the well-being of people and the planet.



The brand name has within itself richness and story, it is the need to hear everyone so you can connect and thrive as a group, It is art, and what humanity is capable of when inspired, it’s minding planet earth and the urge to work in favor of our home, and it is recognizing that at the heart of every Hearth lies a story, an idea, or a connection waiting to be ignited.



A vibrant yet welcoming identity to highlight how individuals and organizations alike embark on a journey of exponential growth, fueled by compassion, curiosity, and collaboration.



Make yourself at hearth.

