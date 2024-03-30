Log In
Discover
Assets
Jobs
Behance
Pro
Hire Freelancers
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
About
Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Do not sell or share my personal information
Sign Up
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Footer
Behance
Behance
Navigate to behance.net
Explore
Assets
Jobs
Behance
Pro
Hire Freelancers
search
magnifying glass
Sort & filter all:
Projects
Images
People
Assets
People to Hire
Cancel
search
magnifying glass
View your notifications within Behance.
View your notifications within Behance.
Log In
Sign Up
search
magnifying glass
Adobe, Inc.
Adobe, Inc.
Navigate to adobe.com
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Hire
Full Time Job
Freelance/Project
Availability: Within the next few weeks
Tools
Photoshop
Pen
Paper
Tools
Add to Moodboard
Save
Share & Embed This Project
Share
Appreciate
Appreciate
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow
Unfollow
Illustration for bus advertisement [Kanagawa, Japan]
Shinji Tsuchimochi
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
Illustration for bus advertisement [Kanagawa, Japan]
Yokohama
Ofuna
Oyama
Enoshima
Join Behance
Sign up
or
Sign in
to view personalized recommendations, follow creatives, and more.
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Join Behance
Sign up
or
Sign in
to view personalized recommendations, follow creatives, and more.
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Illustration for bus advertisement [Kanagawa, Japan]
159
612
13
Published:
March 30th 2024
Shinji Tsuchimochi
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Owner
Shinji Tsuchimochi
Tokyo, Japan
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Hire
Full Time Job
Freelance/Project
Availability: Within the next few weeks
Illustration for bus advertisement [Kanagawa, Japan]
159
612
13
Published:
March 30th 2024
Tools
Photoshop
Pen
Paper
Creative Fields
Illustration
ILLUSTRATION
Drawing
artwork
digital illustration
cartoon
Digital Art
japan
art
digital
Kanagawa
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report