BONELESS | Brand Identity

Han Gao
BONELESS Branding，2023

Brand identity design for BONELESS, a clothing brand. The idea was to merge the logo and grid system into one flexible unique visual system.
BONELESS | Brand Identity
Han Gao

Han Gao
New York, NY, USA

BONELESS | Brand Identity

