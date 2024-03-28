Mountains of Switzerland

To begin your visual adventure, I’m taking you to the ice caves of Zinal and Arolla. Through my landscape photography, I wanted to highlight their magic. Once inside, you have the impression of being in another world, but as soon as you look outside, you know you’re in a wild environment, with unspoilt and dangerous landscapes. I was sad to learn that the Arolla ice cave collapsed in 2022. And I’m glad I had the opportunity to photograph it once. The moral of the story is that you have to make the most of the moment and not put off until tomorrow what you want to photograph. The landscape can change very quickly.