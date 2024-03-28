Mountains of Switzerland

The Alps are an emblem of Switzerland and I consider them to be the guardians of my country. Through this series of landscape photographs, I hope to honour and immortalise their beauty by sharing with you some images of their untouchable horizons. Nestling in the heart of the Swiss mountains, there are many fabulous places to photograph, such as ice caves, glaciers, snow-capped peaks, and poignant blue lakes.
To begin your visual adventure, I’m taking you to the ice caves of Zinal and Arolla. Through my landscape photography, I wanted to highlight their magic. Once inside, you have the impression of being in another world, but as soon as you look outside, you know you’re in a wild environment, with unspoilt and dangerous landscapes. I was sad to learn that the Arolla ice cave collapsed in 2022. And I’m glad I had the opportunity to photograph it once. The moral of the story is that you have to make the most of the moment and not put off until tomorrow what you want to photograph. The landscape can change very quickly.
The continuation of your photographic journey continues at the Aletsch Glacier, seen from the heights of the Jungfraujoch Top of Europe. Easy to get to, it’s an exceptional place nonetheless. The view of the details of the glacier is incredible, and leaves us bewildered by this wild and harsh environment. At first glance, you can’t help but find the mountains beautiful, but when the cold wind hits your face, you realise just how inhospitable they can be.
The final images do justice to the foggy, dramatic peaks of Leukerbad. Whether surrounded by a thick fog that makes you think you’re in Lord of the Rings or in full sunshine with wind-blown waterfalls, the mountains of this valley left me speechless. Capture the essence of landscape photography and the raw beauty of the Swiss Alps.
