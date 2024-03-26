METAREALM VOL.1

In this series of illustrations, I aimed to depict a metaverse that would embody my emotional state over the past year. Each image in the series symbolizes a specific emotion, imagining how it could be visually represented in this created world.
Spark of Inspiration - this character radiates surprise and inspiration. New plants grow on its face, symbolizing an emotional uplift and the desire to create things that have not yet been discovered.
Hardening - here, the character is covered with hard crystals, reflecting the realization that reality is far from the idealized perceptions. This stage is accompanied by the accumulation of life experience, reassessment of capabilities, and adaptation to realities, albeit with a lesser desire to create than before.
Depression - complete emotional exhaustion that arises against the background of reassessing one's own strengths and thoughts about the lack of demand for one's art and the impossibility of achieving success.
Acceptance - the stage at which the character accepts the surrounding reality and circumstances. A unique approach to work is developed, and an unwavering belief in oneself emerges.
Serenity - a period of full emotional recovery, faith in oneself, a new development cycle, and confidence in the future, returning to the theme of blooming from the first point.