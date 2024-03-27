Medical and Health R&D

Lately, we've had the opportunity to participate in several pitches in the medical field, where we've enjoyed leveraging our knowledge and skills in Houdini to create various iterations and concepts to address the task at hand. We love such projects because they allow us to implement both technical and creative solutions.
