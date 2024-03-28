Rice Studios's profile

Viction

Rice Studios
Behance.net

In the ever-evolving world of blockchain, knowledge gaps continue to exist. Viction stands apart as a company that prioritizes the dissemination of information and education. The platform sees blockchain as a means to positive impact by enabling and empowering human potential through heightened accessibility, education, and community building.

Viction entrusted Rice to name and give identity to the layer-1 blockchain and position the company as a platform propelling human stories, in a technology-centric market. A result of vision and victory—the name Viction emerges. The identity centers on establishing Viction as a Platform for Potential, utilizing imagery of people flourishing on the foundation of a powerful platform. The Viction logo-mark is this platform, on top of which storytelling, and a literary approach to type and layout, set off true stories and use-cases. Rice crafted a verbal identity that hinges upon three unique lines that categorize their collected real-life use-cases. "Platform for Potential", "Enabling Achievement", and "Expanding Vision" are properties that will drive the Viction spirit for years to come.

web3 blockchain brand identity Logo Design visual identity Technology branding Brand Design identity brand
web3 blockchain brand identity Logo Design visual identity Technology branding Brand Design identity brand
web3 blockchain brand identity Logo Design visual identity Technology branding Brand Design identity brand
web3 blockchain brand identity Logo Design visual identity Technology branding Brand Design identity brand
web3 blockchain brand identity Logo Design visual identity Technology branding Brand Design identity brand
Viction
Published: