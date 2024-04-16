PUSIT PUSIT HOSPITALITY
BRAND IDENTITY FOR RESTAURANT GROUP
Pusit Pusit is a Filipino-American hospitality group owned by prominent chef Melissa Miranda. After branding the Seattle based group's restaurants we are asked to create a brand identity to tie the whole business together.
SERVICES
Brand Strategy | Creative Direction | Brand Identity | Apparel | Collateral
BRAND IDENTITY
Pusit is Filipino for octopus. The inspiration for the identity came from vintage tinned fish branding. We designed custom logotype and an octopus brandmark in a hand drawn style to create a distinct and original identity.
COLOUR
The colour palette is inspired by the colours of an old tin of canned octopus. We turned up the vibe on the palette to give a contemporary twist on a vintage theme.
TYPE
The logotype and branding for Pusit Pusit is hand drawn and full of character. We paired this with a subtle, yet stylish geometric sans serif to create a professional and dynamic feel.
COLLATERAL
We designed a collateral package to help define a professional and successful restaurant group, that was built with love by the local Fil-Am community. This included social media, business cards, signage and apparel.
