Ulysses Design Co's profile

Brand Identity For Restaurant Group

Ulysses Design Co
Pro
Behance.net
restaurant restaurant logo brand identity branding Brand Design Branding design Logo Design Logotype identity Restaurant Branding



PUSIT PUSIT HOSPITALITY
BRAND IDENTITY FOR RESTAURANT GROUP

Pusit Pusit is a Filipino-American hospitality group owned by prominent chef Melissa Miranda. After branding the Seattle based group's restaurants we are asked to create a brand identity to tie the whole business together. 

SERVICES
Brand Strategy | Creative Direction | Brand Identity | Apparel | Collateral





restaurant restaurant logo brand identity branding Brand Design Branding design Logo Design Logotype identity Restaurant Branding
restaurant restaurant logo brand identity branding Brand Design Branding design Logo Design Logotype identity Restaurant Branding





BRAND IDENTITY
Pusit is Filipino for octopus. The inspiration for the identity came from vintage tinned fish branding. We designed custom logotype and an octopus brandmark in a hand drawn style to create a distinct and original identity. ​​​​​​​





restaurant restaurant logo brand identity branding Brand Design Branding design Logo Design Logotype identity Restaurant Branding





COLOUR
The colour palette is inspired by the colours of an old tin of canned octopus. We turned up the vibe on the palette to give a contemporary twist on a vintage theme.






restaurant restaurant logo brand identity branding Brand Design Branding design Logo Design Logotype identity Restaurant Branding




TYPE
The logotype and branding for Pusit Pusit is hand drawn and full of character. We paired this with a subtle, yet stylish geometric sans serif to create a professional and dynamic feel.





restaurant restaurant logo brand identity branding Brand Design Branding design Logo Design Logotype identity Restaurant Branding
restaurant restaurant logo brand identity branding Brand Design Branding design Logo Design Logotype identity Restaurant Branding
restaurant restaurant logo brand identity branding Brand Design Branding design Logo Design Logotype identity Restaurant Branding
restaurant restaurant logo brand identity branding Brand Design Branding design Logo Design Logotype identity Restaurant Branding
restaurant restaurant logo brand identity branding Brand Design Branding design Logo Design Logotype identity Restaurant Branding




COLLATERAL
We designed a collateral package to help define a professional and successful restaurant group, that was built with love by the local Fil-Am community. This included social media, business cards, signage and apparel.




restaurant restaurant logo brand identity branding Brand Design Branding design Logo Design Logotype identity Restaurant Branding
restaurant restaurant logo brand identity branding Brand Design Branding design Logo Design Logotype identity Restaurant Branding




THANKS FOR VIEWING

If you enjoyed this brand case study, check out our other projects for Pusit Pusit on Behance: Musang, Kilig and Wild Cats Catering.

View more work at ulyssesdesignco.com
Drop us a line at paul@ulyssesdesignco.com




restaurant restaurant logo brand identity branding Brand Design Branding design Logo Design Logotype identity Restaurant Branding
Brand Identity For Restaurant Group
Published:
Ulysses Design Co's profile
Pro

Owner

Ulysses Design Co's profile
Sydney, Australia

Brand Identity For Restaurant Group

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields