LG Electronics Brand Communication Guidelines

Studio Tangible was responsible for localizing brand communication guideline for LG Electronics Korea and LG Electronics Global. The guidelines for local and global use are primarily aimed at easily applying the new guideline to various media, contributing to the establishment of a unified brand communication image through compliance with LG Electronics' guidelines around the world.



We designed sophisticated guides for all areas that apply brand identity, such as brand mood images, detailed guides on color application, and layout usage. In addition, we made applicable examples to ensure compliance in the guideline, such as logos and color regulations, and created examples for optimal color implementation for local media and resources. The guideline goes beyond then just 2D, showcasing with exciting motions that successfully express the concept and LG's new direction.

In addition, Studio Tangible worked in collaboration with a brand called 'LIFE IS GOOD' that emphasizes sustainability, creating goods for LG Electronics.





텐저블은 LG전자 브랜드 커뮤니케이션 가이드라인의 국내 현지화, 그리고 전세계에 배포하는 가이드라인 수립을 위한 프로젝트를 진행했습니다. 국내 및 글로벌을 위한 가이드라인은 LG전자 커뮤니케이션 담당자들이 새롭게 정립된 아이덴티티를 다양한 매체에 보다 쉽고 정확하게 사용하도록 하는데 일차적인 목적이 있습니다. 궁극적으로는 전세계 LG전자의 가이드 준수를 통해 통일된 브랜드 커뮤니케이션 이미지를 구축하는데 기여해야 합니다.

이를 위해 브랜드 무드 이미지, 컬러 적용에 대한 상세한 가이드, 레이아웃 사용법 등 브랜드 아이덴티티를 적용하는 모든 영역에 대한 정교한 가이드를 설계했습니다. 또한 로고 및 색상 오용 사례 등 구체적인 예시를 통해 가이드를 준수할 수 있도록 하고, 매체별ㆍ지류별 최적의 컬러 구현을 위해 실적용 예시를 제작했습니다. 나아가 2D를 넘어 모션 영상을 통해 타이포그라피의 컨셉을 설명하는 등 가이드라인이 나아가야 할 방향성을 새롭게 제시하였습니다.

또한 텐저블은 지속가능성을 지향하는 LIFE IS GOOD 브랜드와의 콜라보레이션 굿즈를 디자인하며 LG전자의 새로운 브랜드 아이덴티티를 직접 적용한 바 있습니다.

