Adventure Illustration Set 2

Here is a collection of puzzle illustrations I had the good fortune of working on for Spin Master. Creating these was a lot of fun as it afforded me the opportunity to illustrate various locations I'd never drawn before as I sought to create compelling pieces which would make fun puzzles.





As I've mentioned in previous posts, puzzle illustrations are quite unique in that you must have enough detail to make the puzzle solvable (nothing is worse than big spaces of a single color). This means there's room for lots of scenes within the scene - something I always love doing.





Let's dive into some of these pieces to see how they were created!