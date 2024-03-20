kissmiklos .'s profile

POP&ROLL ART TOILET / ART SHOP / ART GALLERY

kissmiklos .
Behance.net
public art sculpture installation shop interior store design painting Toilet Design popart interior design public art installation
public art sculpture installation shop interior store design painting Toilet Design popart interior design public art installation
Photo by Eszter Sarah

POP&ROLL ART TOILET

PUBLIC x ART x TOILET

A public toilet meets art.
This is an overall art project where kissmiklos has designed the concept, function, interior design, and graphic design around his fine art works. Nearly 100 artworks and 20 unique toilets await you in this special interior composed with the style elements of neo-pop art, where the spaces and art pieces unite as a public artwork, connecting functionality with art and design in a unique way. The extraordinary concept of the POP&ROLL Art Toilet is complemented by the POP&ROLL Art Shop, created by the successful artist, and a gallery that hosts temporary exhibitions of contemporary artists. POP BY.

I want to thank you for Fanni Kárpáti (architectural assistance) and Ferenc Nagy Kovács (3D for sculptures) helping to make this project come true.



Photo by Daniel Herendi / Photo by Eszter Sarah
public art sculpture installation shop interior store design painting Toilet Design popart interior design public art installation
public art sculpture installation shop interior store design painting Toilet Design popart interior design public art installation
Photo by Eszter Sarah
public art sculpture installation shop interior store design painting Toilet Design popart interior design public art installation
public art sculpture installation shop interior store design painting Toilet Design popart interior design public art installation
public art sculpture installation shop interior store design painting Toilet Design popart interior design public art installation
public art sculpture installation shop interior store design painting Toilet Design popart interior design public art installation
public art sculpture installation shop interior store design painting Toilet Design popart interior design public art installation
public art sculpture installation shop interior store design painting Toilet Design popart interior design public art installation
public art sculpture installation shop interior store design painting Toilet Design popart interior design public art installation
Photo by Daniel Herendi / Photo by Eszter Sarah
Photo by Eszter Sarah
public art sculpture installation shop interior store design painting Toilet Design popart interior design public art installation
public art sculpture installation shop interior store design painting Toilet Design popart interior design public art installation
Photo by Eszter Sarah
public art sculpture installation shop interior store design painting Toilet Design popart interior design public art installation
Photo by Eszter Sarah
Photo by Eszter Sarah
public art sculpture installation shop interior store design painting Toilet Design popart interior design public art installation
Photo by Eszter Sarah
public art sculpture installation shop interior store design painting Toilet Design popart interior design public art installation
public art sculpture installation shop interior store design painting Toilet Design popart interior design public art installation

POP&ROLL ART SHOP

A beautiful and elegant interior. A giant toy monkey with an ENJOY face and arms and legs transformed into armchairs. Enjoy! Design or art? Function, selfie point, sculpture? The walls are covered with likes. It's often frustrating if you only get 1 like. But what about the thousands of 1 likes? How many likes will this space get? The shop is also part of the concept, dancing on the border between design, function and art.



public art sculpture installation shop interior store design painting Toilet Design popart interior design public art installation
public art sculpture installation shop interior store design painting Toilet Design popart interior design public art installation
public art sculpture installation shop interior store design painting Toilet Design popart interior design public art installation
Photo by Daniel Herendi / Photo by Eszter Sarah
public art sculpture installation shop interior store design painting Toilet Design popart interior design public art installation
public art sculpture installation shop interior store design painting Toilet Design popart interior design public art installation
Photo by Eszter Sarah

POP&ROLL ART GALLERY

kissmiklos: POP BY exhibition


public art sculpture installation shop interior store design painting Toilet Design popart interior design public art installation
public art sculpture installation shop interior store design painting Toilet Design popart interior design public art installation
public art sculpture installation shop interior store design painting Toilet Design popart interior design public art installation
public art sculpture installation shop interior store design painting Toilet Design popart interior design public art installation
public art sculpture installation shop interior store design painting Toilet Design popart interior design public art installation
public art sculpture installation shop interior store design painting Toilet Design popart interior design public art installation
Photo by Daniel Herendi / Photo by Eszter Sarah
public art sculpture installation shop interior store design painting Toilet Design popart interior design public art installation
Photo by Eszter Sarah

I will be back...


POP&ROLL ART TOILET / ART SHOP / ART GALLERY
Published:
kissmiklos .'s profile

Owner

kissmiklos .'s profile
Budapest, Hungary

POP&ROLL ART TOILET / ART SHOP / ART GALLERY

A public toilet meets art. This is an overall art project where kissmiklos has designed the concept, function, interior design, and graphic desig Read More

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields