POP&ROLL ART TOILET / ART SHOP / ART GALLERY

POP&ROLL ART TOILET

PUBLIC x ART x TOILET

A public toilet meets art.

This is an overall art project where kissmiklos has designed the concept, function, interior design, and graphic design around his fine art works. Nearly 100 artworks and 20 unique toilets await you in this special interior composed with the style elements of neo-pop art, where the spaces and art pieces unite as a public artwork, connecting functionality with art and design in a unique way. The extraordinary concept of the POP&ROLL Art Toilet is complemented by the POP&ROLL Art Shop, created by the successful artist, and a gallery that hosts temporary exhibitions of contemporary artists. POP BY.





I want to thank you for Fanni Kárpáti (architectural assistance) and Ferenc Nagy Kovács (3D for sculptures) helping to make this project come true.