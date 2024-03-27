100 Years of Columbia Pictures

Celebrating a Century of Cinema
In honor of Columbia Pictures' 100th anniversary, Sony Pictures came to us to create a century-filled digital experience and quiz. Through this, we took visitors on a journey, not only through entertainment history, but also through a personalized path of self-discovery — helping fans uncover the films and television shows that have shaped them the most.
A DYNAMIC JOURNEY THROUGH TIME
In order to create a uniquely individual experience, we implemented a strategic backend development to keep the journey original, dynamic, and varied for every user — no matter how many times they return. This combined with the wide range of visuals and varied questions ensured a new and entertaining experience for all.
A QUIZ SHAPED BY YOU
Each run through the quiz presents the visitor with eight interactive questions that gradually change based on their responses. With titles, genres, and visuals from a hundred years of film and television, we were able to tailor the experience around each answer. For example, if the quiz finds that the user leans toward horror, more options will be horror-themed. If they lean toward 80s films, more options will tap into nostalgia.
MADE TO SHARE
After diving into Columbia's 100 years and completing the quiz, visitors were presented with a personalized shareable through an automated asset generator. This asset — accompanied with a range of social sharing options — played an important role in maintaining engagement and enthusiasm throughout the campaign and beyond.
AN EXTRA hint OF CUSTOMIZATION
To provide visitors with an extra layer of personalization before sharing the generated asset, we implemented an editing tool that gave them the ability to tailor their final sharable. Whether it's selecting their favorite villain, sidekick, or title, this customization provided viewers the final say while showing them a range of hidden gems and films they may have missed.
Lastly, to increase awareness and site reach, we collaborated with varying Sony IPs to post their very own shareable to their followers. From the Spiderverse to Jumanji, fans and communities were able to link back to the celebratory experience and dive into it all for themselves.
Executive Creative Director : Nathan Carver
Art Director : Robbert Schefman
User Experience & Motion Design : Ronald Gijezen
Head of Accounts : Angelica Maleski
Account & Project Manager : Kadeem Morris
ACD Copy : Christopher Higginson
Digital Producer : Brian Grannan
Technical Director : Rob Smittenaar
Development : Ruud Luijten
Production Design : Bryant Taylor
Columbia Pictures
Sony Pictures