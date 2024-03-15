Log In
Discover
Assets
Jobs
Behance
Pro
Hire Freelancers
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
About
Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Do not sell or share my personal information
Sign Up
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Footer
Behance
Behance
Navigate to behance.net
Explore
Assets
Jobs
Behance
Pro
Hire Freelancers
search
magnifying glass
Sort & filter all:
Projects
Images
People
Assets
People to Hire
Cancel
search
magnifying glass
View your notifications within Behance.
View your notifications within Behance.
Log In
Sign Up
search
magnifying glass
Adobe, Inc.
Adobe, Inc.
Navigate to adobe.com
Follow All
Unfollow All
Follow
Following
Tools
Illustrator
Tools
Add to Moodboard
Save
Share & Embed This Project
Share
Appreciate
Appreciate
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Follow All
Unfollow All
Covermonster Packaging Design
Multiple Owners
•
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Featured In
Behance.net
—
Covermonster
Project Overview
In spring, everything is renewed，And you need a new make-up removal ritual，
To give your skin a pure cleansing，Ready for the next beauty event。
Join Behance
Sign up
or
Sign in
to view personalized recommendations, follow creatives, and more.
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Join Behance
Sign up
or
Sign in
to view personalized recommendations, follow creatives, and more.
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Covermonster Packaging Design
280
1.9k
37
Published:
March 15th 2024
Multiple Owners
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Owners
Koen Tan
Pro
Qingdao, China
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Vickie Zhao
Hong'an, China
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Covermonster Packaging Design
280
1.9k
37
Published:
March 15th 2024
Tools
Illustrator
Creative Fields
Graphic Design
Product Design
visual identity
brand
identity
Brand Design
branding
adobe illustrator
Graphic Designer
brand identity
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report