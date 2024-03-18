Obscure Art Gallery - Visual Identity, Naming

Obscure Art Gallery is a haven for unconventional artistry, showcasing the works of unknown artists. Within its walls, visitors are immersed in a curated collection featuring creations by emerging talents, sourced from graduation shows, social media platforms, and independent workshops.





Throughout the extensive journey of this project, both a distinctive name and a captivating modern visual identity have been created.





The name "Obscure" embodies a myriad of meanings. It means no prominence, note, fame, or distinction, and also not clear to the understanding, inconspicuous or unnoticeable. Additional meaning is lacking in light or illumination, dark, murky. Its connotations extend to the concept of the camera obscura, where light passing through a small aperture creates an image on an opposite surface. These associations make "Obscure" a perfect name for a gallery encapsulating the essence of undiscovered talents.



