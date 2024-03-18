Stacy Saturday's profile

Obscure Art Gallery - Visual Identity, Naming

Stacy Saturday
Behance.net



Obscure Art Gallery: Naming and Visual Identity Design

Obscure Art Gallery is a haven for unconventional artistry, showcasing the works of unknown artists. Within its walls, visitors are immersed in a curated collection featuring creations by emerging talents, sourced from graduation shows, social media platforms, and independent workshops.

Throughout the extensive journey of this project, both a distinctive name and a captivating modern visual identity have been created.

The name "Obscure" embodies a myriad of meanings. It means no prominence, note, fame, or distinction, and also not clear to the understanding, inconspicuous or unnoticeable. Additional meaning is lacking in light or illumination, dark, murky. Its connotations extend to the concept of the camera obscura, where light passing through a small aperture creates an image on an opposite surface. These associations make "Obscure" a perfect name for a gallery encapsulating the essence of undiscovered talents.

The visual identity concept revolves around themes of distortion, blur and ambiguity. Symbolising the unconventional nature of the gallery, this aesthetic unfolds through every aspect of design — from the intriguing logo and eccentric typographic shapes to the mesmerising colour palette. Comprising a harmonious blend of monochrome tones and enigmatic cobalt blue, the visual narrative exudes an air of mystery and allure, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in a world where the extraordinary and unexpected awaits at every turn.



Obscure Art Gallery Visual Identity Design Storefront, window display
Obscure Art Gallery Visual Identity Design Logo design for an art gallery on white and black
Obscure Art Gallery Visual Identity Design Poster Design
Obscure Art Gallery Visual Identity Design
Obscure Art Gallery Visual Identity Design
Obscure Art Gallery Visual Identity Design Poster design
Obscure Art Gallery Visual Identity Design Art Shop
Obscure Art Gallery Visual Identity Design Id Card and Tickets
Obscure Art Gallery Visual Identity Design T-shirt Design
Obscure Art Gallery Visual Identity Design T-shirt Design
Obscure Art Gallery Visual Identity Design Stationery Business Card
Obscure Art Gallery Visual Identity Design Tote Bag Design
Obscure Art Gallery Visual Identity Design Tote Bag Design
Obscure Art Gallery Visual Identity Design Coffee Cup and Poster Design
Obscure Art Gallery Visual Identity Design Business Card
Obscure Art Gallery Visual Identity Design Business Card
Obscure Art Gallery Visual Identity Design Bag
Obscure Art Gallery Visual Identity Design Instagram Profile
Obscure Art Gallery Visual Identity Design Bags
Obscure Art Gallery Visual Identity Design Ticket Design



Instagram     TikTok     Pinterest     LinkedIn

© 2023 Stacy Saturday Studio. All Rights Reserved.


Obscure Art Gallery - Visual Identity, Naming
Published:
Stacy Saturday's profile

Owner

Stacy Saturday's profile
London, United Kingdom

Obscure Art Gallery - Visual Identity, Naming

Naming and Visual Identity Design for Obscure Art Gallery, a gallery showcasing the works of unknown artists based in London, UK. The concept re Read More

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields