ISO
Brand Identity
— Brand Strategy
— Brand Identity
— Verbal Branding
— Brand Development
— Creative Direction
— Digital & Print Design
— Event Signage
— Motion Design
Setting design standards
ISO (International Organization for Standardization) is a global network of the world’s leading standardizers. They work to put systems and processes in place to ensure lives are easier, safer and better. For an organisation with such a structured, precise and prescriptive purpose, their brand was anything but organised. Working with a focus group we completed a brand audit that helped lay the strategic foundations for a new brand identity.
The existing brandmark was updated to reflect the new brand direction and a powerful system was built to enable ISO to deal with the vast amount of collateral they produce.
A scalable brand
ISO’s work is specialized, yet its impact is broad. The ‘Micro Meso Macro’ grid system, inspired by earth’s longitude and latitude lines, lets ISO scale their brand communication based on need. Local content uses the Micro grid, while global content uses Macro. This scalable system provides flexibility across platforms, regions, and audiences, ensuring consistent, recognizable, yet versatile branding.
Everyone’s type
To ensure that the identity of our platform is truly open, accessible, and standardised for all users, we have chosen to use the versatile open-source typeface Inter. This unique typeface was designed specifically to be used on screens, offering a clear and legible reading experience for all. Available in as many as 147 languages, it offers a wide range of weights, from thin to bold, making it adaptable to a multitude of contexts and design requirements. This inclusivity and adaptability of the Inter typeface perfectly aligns with our expectations and commitment to make the ISO brand accessible and inclusive for all users.
Global image
Photography and illustration play crucial roles in shaping the brand identity. They enable ISO to showcase its global influence, the extensive industries it addresses, and the diverse group of people that benefit from its standards. The curated library of images mirrors our world: it’s emotive, dynamic, and truly beautiful.
The customizable illustration asset kit allows ISO to construct solid brand assets while prioritizing diversity and inclusion. To enhance communication, custom-branded and fully accessible secondary icon sets support the brand.