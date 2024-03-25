Atomic Backland XTD
Designed for ski tourers lovers, Backland XTD is the definitive answer for those who require high performance downhill and incredible efficiency uphill.
The medium 100 mm sole allows the foot to move while maintaining a safe and firm grip. Made with Prolite technology for an ultra-thin profile with reinforced areas where traction is needed, this boot offers improved skiing and maximum versatility thanks to the open throat/semi-overlapped shell structure that improves insertion/extraction and foot wrapping.
Design clarity
The Backland boot's design follows the principle of "form follows function." Its shape is determined by its technical characteristics, and every stylistic line complements its function. We collaborated with Atomic's team of engineers and designers to ensure a rational product designed with intention. Clear product design instills trust and control in the user, and every element of the boot was thoughtfully positioned to achieve that. Anything superfluous was avoided.
User-centered design
The shell reflects the core consumers’ needs in its styling: safe, reliable, and durable. Shapes, volumetrics, curves, and edges are expressions of the main goal of this boot: to be efficient on the ascent as well as on the descent, aesthetically conveying this in all its parts. In short, it must appear to be rooted to the ground.
From A to Z process
We have a passion for taking on complex projects that require careful study and attention to detail. The Backland project was a prime example of this. We began by focusing on the boot’s shell, which features a semi-overlapped construction. From there, we moved on to consider the cuff, plastic flap, water sealing, and sole design (both grip walk and touring norm).
We also paid close attention to the liner, ensuring that it met all material and performance requirements, and tweaked the CMF to achieve the desired outcome. The Backland project was a real challenge that demanded a lot of hard work, research, and collaboration with our team.
We care about design as much as we care bout communication. That’s why we are used to working with all our tools to guarantee the best result while showing the product to our clients. Passing from preliminary sketches to Photoshop ones, quick 3D models to figure out shapes, or reliable 3D models for prototyping, to CGI and rendering. This is just an example of how we can use these tools to express ourselves.
Client: Atomic
Location: Cittadella / Altenmarkt
Website: Atomic.com
Launch: September 2023
Role: Lead Industrial Design, Creative Direction, 3D modeling, CGI
Credits:
Albertdesign s.a.s.
Alberto Barin - CEO
Head Designer - Elia Pirazzo
Junior Designer - Lucia Gazzetta
