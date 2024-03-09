skander khlif's profile

Eden Edge of Zarat

skander khlif
Behance.net
Eden Edge of Zarat
As Zarat's tide recedes each afternoon, a broad expanse of wet sand is laid bare, offering a tranquil backdrop to a unique coastal oasis, visible in the distance. This rare conjunction of desert and sea, where an oasis edges close to the shoreline, offers a serene escape. Here, amidst the minimalist beauty of nature, one can enjoy leisurely walks or horseback rides, enveloped by the peacefulness of this exceptional ecosystem. The presence of the oasis, a lush contrast to the surrounding aridity, adds a layer of mystique and wonder, inviting contemplation and connection with the natural world's intricate harmonies.
gabès tunisia beach oasis africa Travel Ecology climate Documentary minimalist
gabès tunisia beach oasis africa Travel Ecology climate Documentary minimalist
gabès tunisia beach oasis africa Travel Ecology climate Documentary minimalist
gabès tunisia beach oasis africa Travel Ecology climate Documentary minimalist
gabès tunisia beach oasis africa Travel Ecology climate Documentary minimalist
gabès tunisia beach oasis africa Travel Ecology climate Documentary minimalist
gabès tunisia beach oasis africa Travel Ecology climate Documentary minimalist
gabès tunisia beach oasis africa Travel Ecology climate Documentary minimalist
gabès tunisia beach oasis africa Travel Ecology climate Documentary minimalist
gabès tunisia beach oasis africa Travel Ecology climate Documentary minimalist
gabès tunisia beach oasis africa Travel Ecology climate Documentary minimalist
gabès tunisia beach oasis africa Travel Ecology climate Documentary minimalist
Eden Edge of Zarat
Published:
skander khlif's profile

Owner

skander khlif's profile
Munich, Germany

Eden Edge of Zarat

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields