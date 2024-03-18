Style Life is a collection for interior decoration created using a combination of 2d & 3D tools. The project consists of 5 visuals/illustrations featuring flowers, plants, minerals and patterns evoking terrestrial, aquatic or mythical landscapes.

The 5 visuals are designed to be integrated into living interiors: wall tapestries, furniture tapestries (sofas, chairs, etc.) or objects (screens).

- Illustrations, patterns, branding, 3d composition







