Style Life is a collection for interior decoration created using a combination of 2d & 3D tools. The project consists of 5 visuals/illustrations featuring flowers, plants, minerals and patterns evoking terrestrial, aquatic or mythical landscapes.
The 5 visuals are designed to be integrated into living interiors: wall tapestries, furniture tapestries (sofas, chairs, etc.) or objects (screens).
- Illustrations, patterns, branding, 3d composition
STYLE LIFE 01 / Hespérides - Ikebana Collection / Visual
Safavieh - Evangeline Velvet Sofa / Interior
Safavieh - Evangeline Velvet Sofa / Branding
Wallpaper - Interior
IKEBANA - Safavieh - Evangeline Velvet Sofa / Branding
Minima Moralia - C. de la Fontaine / Screen
Minima Moralia - C. de la Fontaine / Branding
STYLE LIFE 02 / Doon Hill Collection - Visual
The Orange lounge chair - Hans Olsen / Interior
The Orange lounge chair - Hans Olsen / Branding
Doon Hill wallpaper - Interior
STYLE LIFE 03 / Bora-Bora collection - Visual
The orange lounge - Hans Olsen / Interior
The orange lounge chair - Hans Olsen / Branding
The orange lounge - Hans Olsen - 3 Chairs
STYLE LIFE 04 / Tubbataha Collection - Visual
Alivar - Samoa - Giuseppe Bavuso chairs / Branding
Tubbataha Collection / Screen
STYLE LIFE 05 / Deepsea Collection - Visual
3 Chairs / Branding
Wallpaper - Interior
Chair / Interior