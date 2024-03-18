My Name is Wendy Studio's profile

Style-life

My Name is Wendy Studio
Pro
Behance.net
ILLUSTRATION 3D Flowers pattern graphic design artwork furniture brand identity Graphic Designer Fashion
Style Life is a collection for interior decoration created using a combination of 2d & 3D tools. The project consists of 5 visuals/illustrations featuring flowers, plants, minerals and patterns evoking terrestrial, aquatic or mythical landscapes.
The 5 visuals are designed to be integrated into living interiors: wall tapestries, furniture tapestries (sofas, chairs, etc.) or objects (screens).
- Illustrations, patterns, branding, 3d composition


Illustration and creation in 2D and 3D of a fabulous, colorful landscape
STYLE LIFE 01 / Hespérides - Ikebana Collection / Visual

Photograph of a sofa with a pattern created by the studio My Name is Wendy for interior decoration.
Safavieh - Evangeline Velvet Sofa / Interior

Graphic identity and branding for a collection of patterned furniture created by My Name is Wendy
Safavieh - Evangeline Velvet Sofa / Branding

Wallpaper creation in a contemporary interior signed by the graphic design studio My Name is Wendy
Wallpaper - Interior

Branding for a graphic collection of furniture and interior objects
IKEBANA - Safavieh - Evangeline Velvet Sofa / Branding

Screen with creation signed by My Name is Wendy
Minima Moralia - C. de la Fontaine / Screen

Branding for a screen with an illustrations created by My Name is Wendy
Minima Moralia - C. de la Fontaine / Branding

Flower created in 3D with colors
Floral creation and graphic illustration composed of plants in 2d, 3D design and fashion patterns
STYLE LIFE 02 / Doon Hill Collection - Visual

Photograph of 2 contemporary chairs with graphic motifs and illustrations
The Orange lounge chair - Hans Olsen / Interior

Graphic identity, branding and typographic layout for a furniture collection with graphic creations
The Orange lounge chair - Hans Olsen / Branding

Wallpaper and illustration created by graphic designers
Doon Hill wallpaper - Interior
Floral composition in 3d design
Illustration and graphic composition with flowers, colorful plants and 3d elements representing a wa
STYLE LIFE 03 / Bora-Bora collection - Visual

Interior design with chairs covered with illustration signed by My Name is Wendy
The orange lounge - Hans Olsen / Interior

2 wooden chairs with a contemporary floral design for a modern decoration
The orange lounge chair - Hans Olsen / Branding
Branding and visual identity with 3 chairs covered with a My Name is Wendy creation
The orange lounge - Hans Olsen - 3 Chairs

Two flowers with joyfull colors in 3d design
Illustration and graphic composition with flowers, corals and 3d shapes evoking a seascape like a co
STYLE LIFE 04 / Tubbataha Collection - Visual

Two contemporary chairs with creation and graphic design
Alivar - Samoa - Giuseppe Bavuso chairs / Branding
Branding presenting a screen-type piece of furniture with a graphic composition, an illustration of
Tubbataha Collection / Screen
Colored stones created with photographe
Illustration and graphic composition with colorful flowers, leaves and ferns for wall and furniture
STYLE LIFE 05 / Deepsea Collection - Visual

Photograph of 3 contemporary chairs with graphic motifs and illustrations
3 Chairs / Branding

Wallpaper creation in a contemporary interior signed by the graphic design studio My Name is Wendy
Wallpaper - Interior

Photograph of a contemporary folding screen with chair covered of illustration
Chair / Interior
Style-life
Published:
My Name is Wendy Studio's profile
Pro

Owner

My Name is Wendy Studio's profile
Pro
Paris, France

Style-life

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields