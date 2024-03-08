Fubon Bank & Art Museum - Renzo Piano

PHOTOGRAPHED BY:

KRIS PROVOOST





Kris Provoost is a Belgian photographer based in Hong Kong. He has been active in Asia the past decade capturing buildings and cities, to better understand the built environment.

After graduating with a Master in Architecture, he relocated to Beijing where he started his architecture career contributing to buildings spread around Asia. He worked for highly respected design firms including Zaha Hadid Architects, Buro Ole Scheeren and gmp.





As a photographer he has worked with some of the most well-known established architects and engineers.



