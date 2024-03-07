Carolina Vázquez García's profile

Learning by Helping

Learning by Helping

Year: 2024
Freelance project
Learning by Helping is an agency and academy that creates and teaches how to create social, environmental and sustainable innovation projects in a fresh, fun and joyful way. They are not a corporate company, so this has to be shown in the look & feel and the way the brand communicates.

Therefore, for the re-branding we created a playful, cheerful, fresh and clean visual system that allows the brand to get closer to its community, users and customers. This new identity aims to create a visual impact in the same way that Learning by Helping creates a social impact.

Motion: Gaston Gual



