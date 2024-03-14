The Bull of Cold
synopsys
A little boy named Ayaal has a big dream to cut ice figures. He always wanted to make as incredible ice sculptures as grumpy master does, so he asks to be his apprentice. Old man hates when someone gets in the way, so he is reluctant to become a teacher. After seeing little boy’s persistence he decides to give him some advice, and tells national legend about The Bull of Cold. The eagerness of the boy melts his heart and he asks him to be his apprentice and they work together.
Our story illustrates the importance of connecting with elders to embrace our cultural heritage. We portrayed how these vital relationships enrich our understanding of traditions and values, celebrating the wisdom and guidance they impart in shaping our identities and guiding our paths.
When I was little, my grandmother would share stories of the Bull of Cold and kept track of the traditional winter calendar from newspapers, where the bull falls apart piece by piece, signaling the end of the long winter. As a young boy, I didn't see the line between the real and the imagined, picturing someone discovering the bull's horn in a snowy field and reporting it to the newspaper.
Ice sculpture art holds significant cultural value in Yakutia, where artists skillfully carve anything they envision from ice, shaping it into stunning forms. For this film, we consulted with an ice sculptor to get insight into their work process and the true essence of ice crafting.
We wanted to show how fun winter can be in Yakutia: the simple joy of jumping into snow, gliding on ice, and engaging in playful snow activities - all the delights of a childhood spent in a winter wonderland.
CREATIVE PROCESS
Character design
The 3D character design process begins with conceptual sketches to define the character's appearance and personality. Transitioning to 3D modeling, we sculpted characters with a focus on a tactile and puppet-like style, emphasizing textures and materials that convey a tangible, handcrafted feel.
Visual Language Exploration
Exploration of style played a crucial role in visual storytelling. It solidified the aesthetic direction and provided a strong foundation for creating the authentic atmosphere of a cozy Sakha village, evoking relatable and authentic visuals
Color Script
creating a color script brought depth to our storytelling. It gave us an emotional arc of the narrative, ensuring that each frame contributed to a cohesive and compelling visual journey enhancing the mood and emphasizing key plot points
Bringing characters to life
Our animators infused our characters with personality and emotion through meticulous design and movement. Animators craft each gesture and expression to resonate with audiences, turning drawings into relatable beings. This intricate work of creativity breathes soul into stories, making characters memorable and endearing.
FEW MORE ARTWORKS
Embarking on this dream project was a remarkable journey for us all at Tundra. This film, being a part of a mini-series focused on the winter culture of Yakutia, represents just the beginning of our exploration and celebration of our heritage. We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported us and invite you to immerse yourselves in the captivating stories we have to tell.
Thank you!