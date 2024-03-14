



The Bull of Cold

synopsys





A little boy named Ayaal has a big dream to cut ice figures. He always wanted to make as incredible ice sculptures as grumpy master does, so he asks to be his apprentice. Old man hates when someone gets in the way, so he is reluctant to become a teacher. After seeing little boy’s persistence he decides to give him some advice, and tells national legend about The Bull of Cold. The eagerness of the boy melts his heart and he asks him to be his apprentice and they work together.





