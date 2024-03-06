Best of Recent Editorial Illustrations

Rafael Alvarez's profile

Illustration work commissioned by some of my favourite magazines!. From entertainment and culture ( Variety , Cincinnati Mag, Andscape ) to sports ( ESPN, Uninterrupted, Sports Illustrated... ). 
I love to combine conceptual illustration with a classic comic book line aesthetics, from fun topics to more heavy handed topics that require a contained and more subtle approach.  
Warners Bros investment in gaming franchises. Interior illustration for Variety.
Is Marvel in trouble? Cover for the November issue of Variety Magazine.
Marvel irregular results in box-office. Interior illustration for Variety magazine.
Life and Debt : The impact of financial issues on the black community. Series of illustrations for Andscape
The great mistakes in Sports - Interior illustration for Sports Illustrated Kids 
The clash of German American Football leagues - Spread for Sports Illustrated Germany
The Titanic Gym - Illustration for ESPN
Collecting memorabilia and the value of trading cards - Illustration for ESPN
How Chuck Norris invented the concept of Memes - Illustration for ESPN
Fantasy Football special - spread for ESPN / Meredith publishing 
Illustrations for NBA 23-24 season tipoff - Uninterrupted social media 
Cover for Cincinnati magazine - Pickle ball game on! 
The weirdest jobs in Sports - Full feature for Sports Illustrated Magazine. 
Teams challenging referee calls and other complicated NBA rules - Spread for Sports Illustrated
Thanks for taking a look!
