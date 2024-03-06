Best of Recent Editorial Illustrations
Illustration work commissioned by some of my favourite magazines!. From entertainment and culture ( Variety , Cincinnati Mag, Andscape ) to sports ( ESPN, Uninterrupted, Sports Illustrated... ).
I love to combine conceptual illustration with a classic comic book line aesthetics, from fun topics to more heavy handed topics that require a contained and more subtle approach.
Illustrations for NBA 23-24 season tipoff - Uninterrupted social media
Thanks for taking a look!