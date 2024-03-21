











Rebellions' design system is like a language of its own, expressing the brand's identity of creativity and innovation. Inspired by the precision and robustness of the semiconductor industry, it is based on a straightforward, modern, minimalist grid system.

The new wordmark, the centerpiece of the brand identity, was custom designed based on glyphs from the Monospace family of typefaces. The underscore at the end of the wordmark symbolizes the ongoing connection to the artificial intelligence industry and its endless possibilities for the future, while embedding the value of technology by echoing the design features of typefaces commonly utilized by developers.





Rebellions' comprehen sive modular grid system has been developed to effectively deliver messages across diversified communications, including internal organization, official channels, and the brand's owned media chan nels. Inspired by Rebellions' AI chip and the monospace of the digital language environment, the grid system expresses the brand's delicate and precise technical skills and provides an easy and efficient usage experience for employees. It also conveys visual vitality and freshness by pairing the seriousness of grayscale with neon accents that symbolize innovation and technological superiority.











