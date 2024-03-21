Rebellions_
Liberating Human Potential with Accelerated AI
Rebellions is a fabless startup that designs Korea's leading AI semiconductors. Based on its outstanding manpower and technology, Rebellions is leading the Korean semiconductor industry with an enterprise value of $650 million by 2024 and 170 billion won in investment in just three years since its founding.
AI NPU chips are revolutionizing every aspect of people's lives. They enhance capabilities such as face and voice recognition, natural language and image processing, drive recognition systems in autonomous vehicles, and power AI services to optimize resource utilization. With these developments, Rebellions is creating an ecosystem that is redefining the possibilities of AI technologies that are already embedded in the lives of people around the world and pushing the boundaries of what is possible.
Challenge
Since its founding in 2020, Rebellions has attracted talented individuals with diverse backgrounds and skillsets who are eager to shape industry innovation. As the company grew through a steep J-curve, it needed new energy to unite its rapidly expanding team in a single direction internally, and to showcase Rebellions as a company beyond its products externally.
BAT designed the project to maximize Rebellions' endless possibilities and most efficiently achieve its business goals going forward, leading to a comprehensive brand identity renewal. From an internal perspective, the project's success criteria included clearly establishing and communicating the company's aspirational goals and value system, and from a market perspective, developing and effectively communicating a unique brand identity to customers.
Our Approach and Solution
By bringing together what Rebellions is accomplishing as an organization and the voices of the people who are making it happen, we've developed an overarching brand vision: "Liberate Human Potential with Accelerated AI." It symbolizes a future where the technology we build creates new power and value for humanity, while providing clear goals and motivation for our people. Rebellions' brand identity, which was subsequently developed, was designed to be consistent and encompassing in its messaging, starting with the vision to help the brand effectively achieve its goals.
Verbal identity is an important element of the brand that is perceived as an integrated whole along with the design language. Considering that Rebellions is experiencing rapid growth pains, we built and assetized verbal assets such as slogan, tone of voice, and go-to messaging as a set that can work most effectively in various media.
Rebellions' design system is like a language of its own, expressing the brand's identity of creativity and innovation. Inspired by the precision and robustness of the semiconductor industry, it is based on a straightforward, modern, minimalist grid system.
The new wordmark, the centerpiece of the brand identity, was custom designed based on glyphs from the Monospace family of typefaces. The underscore at the end of the wordmark symbolizes the ongoing connection to the artificial intelligence industry and its endless possibilities for the future, while embedding the value of technology by echoing the design features of typefaces commonly utilized by developers.
Rebellions' comprehensive modular grid system has been developed to effectively deliver messages across diversified communications, including internal organization, official channels, and the brand's owned media channels. Inspired by Rebellions' AI chip and the monospace of the digital language environment, the grid system expresses the brand's delicate and precise technical skills and provides an easy and efficient usage experience for employees. It also conveys visual vitality and freshness by pairing the seriousness of grayscale with neon accents that symbolize innovation and technological superiority.
To communicate and resonate Rebellions' message internally and externally, the brand needed a unique experience based on its identity. BAT went beyond simple deliverables like business cards and envelopes to develop unique brand touchpoints that could only be derived from Rebellions' DNA.
In external communication, there are many situations where branded merchandise with Rebellions' characteristics is required, but it has been difficult to select appropriate touchpoints due to the invisible nature of semiconductors. BAT reinterpreted the chopstick package, which "represents Korea and can comprehensively capture the delicacy of semiconductor design and the wit of innovation," in Rebellions' own tone and made it into branded goods for external use, and developed touchpoints that are playful and reveal the brand's characteristics by turning the invisible LightTrader™ board into a jigsaw puzzle.
The Rubik's Cube, which reflects the teamwork nature of the business and the witty nature of the highly technical development field, was created as an internal merchandise to build cohesion among team members. Through these experience elements, we created a compelling brand platform that unites not only the hardware but also internal and external members.
Conclusion
Since partnering with BAT, Rebellions has raised nearly $120 million in Series B funding and is moving forward at a pace unseen in the industry. Rebellions will continue to strategically leverage the brand platform BAT built across their ecosystem of products to not only grow the industry, but to positively impact the lives of people around the world.