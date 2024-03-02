Donut Shop Design

Some designers don’t make. Some makers don’t design. If you are a designer who knows how to make, you bridge a gap that unleashes new creative potential.

Donut Shop was established in 2017 by Ian Klipa and Jacob Saphier. They developed a friendship during their time at Stamps School of Art and Design, leading to collaborative projects during weekends and holidays.





During that period, Ian and Jacob envisioned the creation of their design studio to persist in their collaborative work on beloved projects. Following experiences in various fabrication, engineering, and design roles, they took a leap of faith and launched Donut Shop, in Detroit, MI.