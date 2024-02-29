mmt coffee

It's a place that offers a unique experience for those who love coffee.

They not only serve delicious coffee, drinks and desserts, but also create a unique environment where people can taste, appreciate and enjoy the diversity of taste and vision.

As a space designer, the brand manager makes good use of rational cost-effective materials and simple, tough line structure to express spatial vision, and pays attention to the functionality and ease of use of space.

We are inspired by the spatial works of the mastermind, and based on the Bauhaus style in the architectural design, we use colorful, simple and tough graphics to create an interesting and unique vision of the coffee brand.

