MMT COFFEE
这是一个为热爱咖啡的人提供独特体验的地方。
他们不仅提供美味的咖啡、饮料、甜点，还创造了一个独特的环境，让人们可以品尝、欣赏和享受味觉、视觉的多样变化。
他们不仅提供美味的咖啡、饮料、甜点，还创造了一个独特的环境，让人们可以品尝、欣赏和享受味觉、视觉的多样变化。
品牌主理人作为一名空间设计师，善用理性的性价比材料和简洁、硬朗的线条结构表达空间视觉，并注重空间的功能性、易用性。
我们从主理人的空间作品中获得灵感，以建筑设计中的包豪斯风格为原型，用多彩、简洁、硬朗的图形为基础，创造出趣味、独特的咖啡品牌视觉。
It's a place that offers a unique experience for those who love coffee.
They not only serve delicious coffee, drinks and desserts, but also create a unique environment where people can taste, appreciate and enjoy the diversity of taste and vision.
As a space designer, the brand manager makes good use of rational cost-effective materials and simple, tough line structure to express spatial vision, and pays attention to the functionality and ease of use of space.
We are inspired by the spatial works of the mastermind, and based on the Bauhaus style in the architectural design, we use colorful, simple and tough graphics to create an interesting and unique vision of the coffee brand.
They not only serve delicious coffee, drinks and desserts, but also create a unique environment where people can taste, appreciate and enjoy the diversity of taste and vision.
As a space designer, the brand manager makes good use of rational cost-effective materials and simple, tough line structure to express spatial vision, and pays attention to the functionality and ease of use of space.
We are inspired by the spatial works of the mastermind, and based on the Bauhaus style in the architectural design, we use colorful, simple and tough graphics to create an interesting and unique vision of the coffee brand.
mmt coffee
-
type : Brand design 品牌设计
art director : gezi
designer : gezi、jiangx
-
© 2024 pigeonstudio批准设计
-
℗ 原创设计 请勿商用 转载注明