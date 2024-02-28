Lola Dupre's profile

Equine Portraits 23/24

Explorations in Equine portraiture
2023 - 2024
Paper collage on wood panels
Bonnie after Eddowes Turner, 2024, 11.6 x 16.5 inches
Bonnie II after Eddowes Turner, 2024, 16.5 x 23.4 inches
Pavlova after Gilpin, 2023, 11.6 x 16.5 inches
Sweet William after Stubbs, 2023, 11.8 x 11.8 inches
Spectral after Volkers, 2023, 11.6 x 8.2 inches
Twigs after Volkers, 2023, 11.6 x 16.5 inches
