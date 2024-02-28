Log In
Equine Portraits 23/24
Lola Dupre
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
Explorations in
Equine portraiture
2023 - 2024
Paper collage on wood panels
Bonnie after Eddowes Turner, 2024, 11.6 x 16.5 inches
Bonnie II after Eddowes Turner, 2024, 16.5 x 23.4 inches
Pavlova after Gilpin, 2023, 11.6 x 16.5 inches
Sweet William after Stubbs, 2023, 11.8 x 11.8 inches
Spectral after Volkers, 2023, 11.6 x 8.2 inches
Twigs after Volkers, 2023, 11.6 x 16.5 inches
Equine Portraits 23/24
68
252
5
Published:
February 28th 2024
Lola Dupre
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Owner
Lola Dupre
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Hire
Full Time Job
Freelance/Project
Equine Portraits 23/24
68
252
5
Published:
February 28th 2024
Tools
Scissors
Paper
Adhesive/Glue
Creative Fields
Illustration
Collage
Fine Arts
horses
collage
horse
animals
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report