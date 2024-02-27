Natura Musical was born in 2005 to take on the challenge of strengthening national contemporary cultural production, helping music find new ways to spread, and with artists increasingly connected with their audience.





Casa Natura Musical In addition to sponsoring projects, the platform also boosts the musical experience with– which opened in 2017 – to make the public-music connection increasingly rich, meaningful, and close to Brazilian culture, diversity, and sustainability.





Natura invited Papanapa to develop an integrated visual identity system for the two programs: Natura Musical and Casa Natura Musical.





Our process started with the reverberated version of Natura's symbol, developed by the advertising agency, África , for the "E Se? (What if?)" movement.





Seeking a connection with the brand's institutional universe, we saw the opportunity to explore new behaviors on the musical front: more connected to music and the program's mission.





Based on this discovery, we incorporated lines into the symbol that pulse in constant movement, reflecting the sound plurality of the artists involved and the energy present in each moment we find ourselves in the music.





This new symbol's expression echoes in digital and physical environments through multiple cuts and perspectives, accompanying the vibrant cores that interact with the photographs in light and fun compositions, complete integration into the Natura Musical universe.