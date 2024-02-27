Adventure Illustration Set 1

Over the past few years, I've had the good fortune of working with various puzzle manufacturers, creating a variety of scenic pieces which capture the spirit of adventure, exploration, and the beauty of our world. These are a lot of the themes I find most inspiring and they make their way into my work quite often.







Puzzle illustrations are an interesting challenge because every aspect of the illustration must have enough detail to make the puzzle solvable (nothing is worse than big spaces of a single color). This means there's room for lots of scenes within the scene - something I always love doing.





Let's dive in and see how these were made!