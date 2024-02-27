"The Circle" was an exhibition dedicated to photographer Luca Locatelli's exploration of circular economy solutions. Curated by Elisa Medde and presented at Gallerie d'Italia, Turin. To enrich and strengthen the exhibition's strong educational character, I have designed five printed data visualization pieces and an interactive screen developed by Paolo Corti. These works accompany the exhibition journey to explore the rich, complex, and vital data related to the urgent topics of climate change and circularity.





The Circle was on show at Gallerie d'Italia in Turin from September 21st 2023 to February 18th 2024.

A project by Luca Locatelli, exhibition curated by Elisa Medde.

Architectural project by MYGG architecture, visual identity and graphic by Leftloft, catalogue design by Skira editore.

Interactive screen developed by Paolo Corti.

Proofreading and editing by Veronica Vannini.