Made Somewhere
Step into the realm of Aoii, where scientific prowess and exquisite ingredients intertwine. Meticulously crafted with cutting-edge technology, curated ingredients, and a profound understanding of skin-aging attributes.

Strategy | Branding | Art Direction | Packaging
Made Somewhere worked with Aoii from initial strategy and branding, through to the development of a unique packaging solution to launch three products – Miracle Serum, Firming Cream and a Repair Facial Mask. The packaging followed a geometric approach in a rigid structure, which perfectly housed and protected the premium products contained within.
