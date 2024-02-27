Artistic interpretation of iconic logos II





non-commercial works called Artistic interpretation of iconic logos This project continues my series of creativeworks calledin which I present artistic interpretations of some of my favorite graphic design pieces.





ADOBE CREATIVE CLOUD 2018 This series was initiated in 2018 with a project commissioned by Adobe for. Since then, periodically, I have created commercial works altering logos for companies such as Adobe, MAC, Sephora, Wired, MSI, Gigabyte AERO, and others.





Logos play the role of visual symbols and metaphors of modern consumer society.

From corporate elements, these symbols have become an integral part of mass culture. By abstracting the logo, ignoring its corporate colors, forms, specific details, I create abstract compositions using paint drips. Personalizing the logo and changing its context,

I evoke emotions that I experience during the process and draw from past experiences interacting with this logo.



