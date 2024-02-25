Latest Works

Ulises Mendicutty's profile

Ulises Mendicutty
Illustration for the book commemorating the 10th anniversary of El Diluvio Universal gallery.
Illustration for FRMLL vinyl club. 4-color silkscreen accompanying the vinyl by artist Sampha.
Illustration for the poster of the Nuovo Canzoniere Partigiano tour. An anarchist project of social songs that takes up the musical traditions of northern Italy.
Illustrations for La Publica magazine on an article about Venezuelan communes.
Illustration for the Cartoon Sadness exhibition in Mexico City. A sad Seint Zeiya.
Illustration for an amazing letter written by Chanelle Brunette from prison for The Marshal Project.
Poster illustration for the Roller Coaster Festival. An incredible event that takes place every year in the north of Italy.
Barcelona, Spain

