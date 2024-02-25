Are Gradients Still Cool?

Pol Solà's profile

Pol Solà
In the past few months, I have been conducting a research project on how to approach graphic compositions
 based on gradients in a new, more abstract, and artistic way. After seeing how trendy they have been, 
and apparently continue to be, I wondered how to give a more personal touch to this trend. 

It's made using airbrush, distortions, blending modes, blur, noise, and Photoshop AI.





Here is a overview of the process I followed to arrive at these compositions.




My favourites deserved a larger space ;)


