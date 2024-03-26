Sylvan Hillebrand's profile

ARTIZSOUL — Branding & Visual Identity

Artizsoul helps athletes and artists find their place in the ever-changing realm of the sports and entertainment industry. To continue this mission, a distinctive visual identity was necessary. The design choices, ranging from an excess of red to stretched fonts, serve as a visual expression of the brand's ethos: The Heartbeat of Dreams. The boldness, the flexibility of the graphic system, the motion graphics, the confident colour palette and the bold typography reflect Artizsoul's commitment to be more than an agency. To be a catalyst, empowering individuals to dream big, create their own paths and support them along the way.

