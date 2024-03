Empório APC

BR O Estúdio Alice foi desafiado pelos Postos APC para a criação de um universo de identidades visuais que abrangem três serviços distintos: Auto Posto, Empório de presentes e um Boulevard com salas para locação. O objetivo era destacar os diferenciais de cada serviço e proporcionar uma experiência agradável aos clientes.

EN Alice Studio was challenged by Postos APC to create an universe of visual identities that cover three distinct services: gas station, gift emporium and a boulevard with rooms for rent. The goal was to highlight the diferences of each service and provide an pleasant experience to customers.







In this project, the focus was to value the singularity of the brand. For Empório APC, this meant exploring new commercial opportunities and offering a singular experience, incorporating personality and good taste, transforming it into an outstanding space, focused on personalized products with exclusive brands, and gifts.





The Empório´s visual was carefully developed to convey elegance, harmony and a strong personality, aligning with the idea of gifts. A gender-neutral approach was adopted, ensuring that the identification with Empório was universal. Elements such as a serif typography and an exclusive icon were created to represent the brand, being used in packaging and various communications. We used the peregrine falcon as the brand iconography, an elegant, imposing and detail-oriented bird, that carries some of the characteristics that we would like to affirm when delivering a personalized service.