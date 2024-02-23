TENACITY: Portraits of Aging in Maine

Bill Carpenter, Outdoor Recreation







Bill Carpenter, known as a driving force in the creation of the College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor, has always maintained an active lifestyle. Now at 84, Carpenter fully endorses the belief that physical activity leads to a healthy life for everyone, including older adults. And Maine supplies the necessary environment. In the spring he and his partner of 33 years, Donna Gold, go canoeing. Summer means sailing their 30-foot sailboat along the rocky coast, and in and out of Maine’s islands. For autumn adventure, they bike to enjoy the changing leaves, and by winter, cross-country skiing is a regular activity. In quieter times, bird watching brings him even more in contact with Maine’s natural world.





For older adults, outdoor recreation offers physical, mental, and social wellbeing benefits. Walking, exercising in outdoor gyms, gardening, and wildlife viewing are common outdoor activities that may be done socially or alone. Spending leisure time outdoors is an important pastime for people of all ages but especially older adults. Mainers enjoy a longstanding culture of experiencing the outdoors. Maine is a primarily rural state, with far more trees than people, leading to many opportunities for people to enjoy the outdoors. Whether a Mainer is tending a garden or walking around their local neighborhood, forest, beach, mountain, or field, they are taking in Maine’s environments and bringing the feeling of it home with them. The feeling of being in nature isn’t just a good feeling that follows you. Being active outdoors has health benefits too! Regular physical activity lowers the risk for cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, dementia, and some cancers in older adults. It also reduces depression and anxiety and even helps to improve sleep. Community-dwelling older adults who exercise regularly, especially exercising their balance, can help decrease their risk of falls by up to 21%. Some communities are even installing outdoor exercise equipment in neighborhood parks to help facilitate this. Outdoor recreation allows us to recharge, socialize, and exercise in a low stress environment. The benefits to our well being cannot be overstated.











