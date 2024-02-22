Blossoms Coffee Brand Design

Brand visual identity designed for Blossoms Coffee. We thought about the coffee itself and the name "Blossoms". The coffee is bitter and the blossoms are beautiful, just like the slogan we proposed for the brand: "Blossoms in coffee ( A cup of bitter water, Blossoms will appear )." Inspired by the decorative nature of seal script, we designed an English font for the brand and named it "Blossoms". It has the shape of seal script. The straight lines are mainly horizontal, vertical, and oblique. The curves are mainly clockwise arcs, counterclockwise arcs, and connected arcs. The font is quiet, delicate, and full of life tension, just like coffee. Give people the silent enjoyment of moisturizing things. The unified layout structure, embellished with designed fonts, conveys the unique impression of "a little red among thousands of flowers".





为繁花咖啡设计的品牌视觉形象。我们从咖啡本身和“Blossoms”这个名字作出思考，咖啡苦涩而繁花美妙，就像我们为品牌提出的口号一样：“苦水一杯，繁花自现”。受到篆书的装饰性启发，为品牌设计了一款英文字体，并命名为“繁花”。它拥有篆书的形态，直线以横、竖、斜为主，曲线以顺时针弧、逆时针弧和连曲弧三种形态为主，字体安静、细腻、具有生命的张力，像咖啡一样，带给人润物无声的享受。统一的排版结构，经过设计的字体加以点缀，传达给人“万花丛中一点红”的独特印象。







