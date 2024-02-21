



MEMORIAL DA EVOLUÇÃO AGRÍCOLA



As histórias das pessoas que moldaram nossa terra são contadas em cada canto.

O MEA celebra a origem, o futuro e a diversidade que faz parte dessa trajetória.

Um local de aprendizado e que hora as nossas raízes culturais.





Junto com diversos artistas incríveis, tive a honra de ser convidado para criar diversos painéis contando a história da agricultura, desde as origens na mesopotâmia até o seu legado no sul do Brasil.



Mais do que um memorial, um elo entre as gerações.



......................................................





The stories of the people who shaped our land are told in every corner.

MEA celebrates the origin, the future and the diversity that is part of this trajectory.

A place of learning and what a time for our cultural roots.



Along with several incredible artists, I had the honor of being invited to create several panels telling the story of agriculture, from its origins in Mesopotamia to its legacy in southern Brazil.



More than a memorial, a link between generations.



......................................................

Concept Design: Straub Design

Project Creative Direction: Ericson Straub

Project Manager: Indianara Barros

Sponsorship: John Deere e SLC



