Amaury Filho's profile

Memorial da Evolução Agrícola

Amaury Filho
Behance.net
art digital illustration museum history culture visual identity Project digital painting Digital Art

MEMORIAL DA EVOLUÇÃO AGRÍCOLA

As histórias das pessoas que moldaram nossa terra são contadas em cada canto.
O MEA celebra a origem, o futuro e a diversidade que faz parte dessa trajetória.
Um local de aprendizado e que hora as nossas raízes culturais.

Junto com diversos artistas incríveis, tive a honra de ser convidado para criar diversos painéis contando a história da agricultura, desde as origens na mesopotâmia até o seu legado no sul do Brasil.
  
Mais do que um memorial, um elo entre as gerações.

......................................................

The stories of the people who shaped our land are told in every corner.
MEA celebrates the origin, the future and the diversity that is part of this trajectory.
A place of learning and what a time for our cultural roots.

Along with several incredible artists, I had the honor of being invited to create several panels telling the story of agriculture, from its origins in Mesopotamia to its legacy in southern Brazil.
More than a memorial, a link between generations.

......................................................
Concept Design: Straub Design
Project Creative Direction: Ericson Straub
Project Manager: Indianara Barros
Sponsorship: John Deere e SLC

art digital illustration museum history culture visual identity Project digital painting Digital Art
art digital illustration museum history culture visual identity Project digital painting Digital Art
art digital illustration museum history culture visual identity Project digital painting Digital Art
art digital illustration museum history culture visual identity Project digital painting Digital Art
art digital illustration museum history culture visual identity Project digital painting Digital Art
art digital illustration museum history culture visual identity Project digital painting Digital Art
art digital illustration museum history culture visual identity Project digital painting Digital Art
art digital illustration museum history culture visual identity Project digital painting Digital Art
art digital illustration museum history culture visual identity Project digital painting Digital Art
art digital illustration museum history culture visual identity Project digital painting Digital Art
art digital illustration museum history culture visual identity Project digital painting Digital Art
art digital illustration museum history culture visual identity Project digital painting Digital Art
Memorial da Evolução Agrícola
Published:
Amaury Filho's profile

Owner

Amaury Filho's profile
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Memorial da Evolução Agrícola

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields