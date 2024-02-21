MEMORIAL DA EVOLUÇÃO AGRÍCOLA
As histórias das pessoas que moldaram nossa terra são contadas em cada canto.
O MEA celebra a origem, o futuro e a diversidade que faz parte dessa trajetória.
Um local de aprendizado e que hora as nossas raízes culturais.
Junto com diversos artistas incríveis, tive a honra de ser convidado para criar diversos painéis contando a história da agricultura, desde as origens na mesopotâmia até o seu legado no sul do Brasil.
Mais do que um memorial, um elo entre as gerações.
The stories of the people who shaped our land are told in every corner.
MEA celebrates the origin, the future and the diversity that is part of this trajectory.
A place of learning and what a time for our cultural roots.
Along with several incredible artists, I had the honor of being invited to create several panels telling the story of agriculture, from its origins in Mesopotamia to its legacy in southern Brazil.
More than a memorial, a link between generations.
Concept Design: Straub Design
Project Creative Direction: Ericson Straub
Project Manager: Indianara Barros
Sponsorship: John Deere e SLC
