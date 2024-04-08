BRERA DESIGN WEEK 2024
Design and animation of keyvisuals for the Brera Design Week in Milan,
during the 2024 Fuorisalone.
Brera is the first and only Italian design district for the number,
quality and density of showrooms in the area.
Credits:
Design Studio: Studio Labo
Illustration: Stefano Pietramala
Animation: Stefano Agabio, Katia Monguzzi
Everything starts from the district map, interpreted on a dark and elegant background that is emblematic of its charm: from there the animation begins, offering a visual journey through the neighborhood's landmarks and design classics, leading us to stroll along Corso Garibaldi, on a tram along Via Mercato, through the arcades of the Academy, to the aperitifs of Via Moscova
Design Elements
Thank you.