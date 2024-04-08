Studio IANUS's profile

Brera Design Week 2024

Studio IANUS
Behance.net


milan design product design Event identity Social media post loop gif brera fuorisalone
BRERA DESIGN WEEK 2024

Design and animation of keyvisuals for the Brera Design Week in Milan,
during the 2024 Fuorisalone.
Brera is the first and only Italian design district for the number,
quality and density of showrooms in the area. 


Credits:
Design Studio: Studio Labo
Illustration: Stefano Pietramala
Animation: Stefano Agabio, Katia Monguzzi
milan design product design Event identity Social media post loop gif brera fuorisalone
milan design product design Event identity Social media post loop gif brera fuorisalone


milan design product design Event identity Social media post loop gif brera fuorisalone
milan design product design Event identity Social media post loop gif brera fuorisalone


Everything starts from the district map, interpreted on a dark and elegant background that is emblematic of its charm: from there the animation begins, offering a visual journey through the neighborhood's landmarks and design classics, leading us to stroll along Corso Garibaldi, on a tram along Via Mercato, through the arcades of the Academy, to the aperitifs of Via Moscova



milan design product design Event identity Social media post loop gif brera fuorisalone




milan design product design Event identity Social media post loop gif brera fuorisalone
milan design product design Event identity Social media post loop gif brera fuorisalone
milan design product design Event identity Social media post loop gif brera fuorisalone

Design Elements

milan design product design Event identity Social media post loop gif brera fuorisalone



milan design product design Event identity Social media post loop gif brera fuorisalone
milan design product design Event identity Social media post loop gif brera fuorisalone


Thank you.


Brera Design Week 2024
Published:
Studio IANUS's profile

Owner

Studio IANUS's profile
Milan, Italy

Brera Design Week 2024

Design of the Keyvisuals for Brera Design Week 2024.

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields