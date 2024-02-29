STARK ARCHITECTURE rebranding

STARK, a pioneering architecture and interior design studio nestled in the stunning mountain town of Squamish, BC, has embarked on a transformative journey to redefine its brand identity with us. The essence of STARK's creative passion, unwavering commitment to sustainability, and collaborative ethos has been encapsulated in the new brand concept – The Thrill Seekers. The refreshed visual identity, spanning from logo to layout, mirrors the studio's core values and crafts a seamless and compelling narrative, beckoning audiences to immerse themselves in the sensory journey of architecture.





To capture STARK's uniqueness and honor its environment, we conducted market research and a brand audit, shaping a fresh Brand Strategy that celebrates passion for thrilling experiences and drive to conquer nature's peaks. The renewed visual identity blends soft minimalism with nature-inspired architecture, emphasizing sustainability, playful innovation, and clean aesthetics. We've integrated actual house blueprints and textures, forging a tangible link to brand's distinctive approach as well as a serene photography style, reflecting both calmness and the courage to find peace amid chaos.

