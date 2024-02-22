







When Eggyolk Coffee opened on July 2nd, 2021, no one thought it would have to close its doors just two weeks later as the first wave of the COVID pandemic hit Vietnam—the following two years of social distancing and the subsequent economic recession brought the mood of the whole country and its people down, with the cost-of-living crisis, empty storefronts, slow recovery of tourism and business closure hit a record high.



Eggyolk would almost never have opened its doors again if it wasn't for its founder’s trip to its coffee farm, where the resilient and uplifting attitude of farmers during the difficult time gave the team a new purpose: to get people energised and excited again every morning with a good cup of coffee along with the positivity from those making it.



Eggyolk Coffee enlisted Hands Collective to create the initial visual identity and help bring its newfound purpose to life.



