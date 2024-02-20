Waterfalls of Switzerland

In this series, I’ve selected my photographs of waterfalls and rivers captured in the cantons of Vaud and Fribourg. I’ve always been drawn to landscapes where there’s water, and I particularly like long exposures.

With these photographs, I’m taking you on a journey to discover some secret spots, but also some great classics such as the Dard Waterfall and the Tine de Conflens, two well-known spots in the canton of Vaud, and the Jaun waterfall, a must-see in the Gruyère region