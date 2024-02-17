Minimalist by Nature

BACK AGAIN TO WHITE CRATER
"creating a minimalism from nature"
“We can only be said to be alive in those moments when our hearts are
conscious of our treasures.”
– Thornton Wilder
During the end and beginning of the year, in my country Indonesia enters the rainy season and several highlands experience fog season during the day due to the rain that starts to fall.
I have visited this place many times and every time I come there is always something new for me to capture with my camera. One thing I like about this place is that the minimalist impression when the fog comes in is very, very beautiful.
This location, called Kawah Putih, is located in West Java Province in Bandung Regency, precisely in the area called Ciwidey. You can see several of my albums with a minimalist theme in the same location, but I always present different photos.
“Enough is a decision, not an amount.”
– Alison Faulkner
“The simplest things are often the truest.”
- Richard Bach
"Your imperfections, is God's art."
“Simplicity involves unburdening your life, and living more lightly with fewer distractions that interfere with a high quality life, as defined uniquely
by each individual.”
- Linda Breen Pierce
“The best way to capture moments is to pay attention. This is how we cultivate mindfulness. Mindfulness means being awake. It means knowing what you are doing.”
– Jon Kabat-Zinn
“Minimalism is not a lack of something. It’s simply the perfect amount of something.”
– Nicholas Burroughs
"Art originates on its own at all those places, where the vibes need to be reset."
"Art heals, both the creator and the viewer."
