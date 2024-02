I am very honored to have created a series of beautiful illustrations for The Bavarian State Ballet last year and Loops this year finally online, here is the link.





The Bavarian State Ballet will commission 7 artists to participate in illustrating their version of the 4th century play Sakuntala to translate it for a 21st century audience. The piece consists of 7 acts, each artist will receive 1 act to interpret.













http://www.in-toon.com/en/ballets/sakuntalas-ring/act-3