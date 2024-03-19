Calvin Sprague's profile

Weekend People

Calvin Sprague
Behance.net



Weekend People.
One weekend, while I was sick at home, an idea came to my mind. While my friends were out having fun, I put my creative skills to use by drawing them in their weekend activities. I usually draw people from a flat perspective. However, for this particular project, I wanted to challenge myself by portraying perspectives in an interesting and elaborate way while keeping the essential visual characteristics of my drawings with minimal linework. Despite being stuck at home, I chose to make the most of my time and channel my energy into something productive. Enjoy!







people Photography characters Retro Fun Perspective digital ILLUSTRATION vector Illustrator




















Thank you!
Selected prints available on my webshop
Instagram: @calvinsprague
Weekend People
Published:
Calvin Sprague's profile

Owner

Calvin Sprague's profile
Rotterdam, Netherlands

Weekend People

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields