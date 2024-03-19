





Weekend People.

One weekend, while I was sick at home, an idea came to my mind. While my friends were out having fun, I put my creative skills to use by drawing them in their weekend activities. I usually draw people from a flat perspective. However, for this particular project, I wanted to challenge myself by portraying perspectives in an interesting and elaborate way while keeping the essential visual characteristics of my drawings with minimal linework. Despite being stuck at home, I chose to make the most of my time and channel my energy into something productive. Enjoy!





