Victoria Roussel's profile

Various Illustrations #6

Victoria Roussel
Behance.net
Various illustrations #6
My 2024 wishes
ILLUSTRATION Drawing animation children's book wildlife Nature portrait editorial book design print
ILLUSTRATION Drawing animation children's book wildlife Nature portrait editorial book design print
Personal illustration: The Swallows
ILLUSTRATION Drawing animation children's book wildlife Nature portrait editorial book design print
ILLUSTRATION Drawing animation children's book wildlife Nature portrait editorial book design print
ILLUSTRATION Drawing animation children's book wildlife Nature portrait editorial book design print
Personal illustration
ILLUSTRATION Drawing animation children's book wildlife Nature portrait editorial book design print
DRIET : (Ré)inventer l'existant / French government
ILLUSTRATION Drawing animation children's book wildlife Nature portrait editorial book design print
ILLUSTRATION Drawing animation children's book wildlife Nature portrait editorial book design print
Children's book : CIRCORAMA
A book about modern circus
ILLUSTRATION Drawing animation children's book wildlife Nature portrait editorial book design print
ILLUSTRATION Drawing animation children's book wildlife Nature portrait editorial book design print
ILLUSTRATION Drawing animation children's book wildlife Nature portrait editorial book design print
ILLUSTRATION Drawing animation children's book wildlife Nature portrait editorial book design print
ILLUSTRATION Drawing animation children's book wildlife Nature portrait editorial book design print
ILLUSTRATION Drawing animation children's book wildlife Nature portrait editorial book design print
Riso collaboration: CIRCOSCOPIE
You can order it here!
ILLUSTRATION Drawing animation children's book wildlife Nature portrait editorial book design print
ILLUSTRATION Drawing animation children's book wildlife Nature portrait editorial book design print
Thanks for watching!
Say hi on Instagram :)
ILLUSTRATION Drawing animation children's book wildlife Nature portrait editorial book design print
Various Illustrations #6
Published:
Victoria Roussel's profile

Owner

Victoria Roussel's profile
Besançon, France

Various Illustrations #6

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields