Editorial illustrations for TÜV SUD mag

About TÜV SUD:

In 1866, our founders had a bold vision to reduce the impact of technological risks and protect people, assets and the environment. More than 150 years on, sustainability and safety continue to be the backbone of our mission and services.

Our aim is to inspire trust in technology, enabling progress by managing technology-related risks and facilitating change. This commitment is embodied in our claim “Add value. Inspire trust.” We work progressively towards being the trusted partner of choice for safety, security and sustainability solutions, adding tangible value to our clients globally. As we look towards the future, we believe that sustainability and digitalization will continue to shape the narrative of commerce and society.

Today, we are represented by more than 26,000 employees located across over 1,000 locations. Our community of experts is passionate about technology and is inspired by the possibilities of your business. United by the belief that technology should better people’s lives, we work alongside our customers to anticipate and capitalise on technological developments.

Going beyond regulatory compliance, we inspire trust in a physical and digital world to create a safer and more sustainable future.





About the article:

"Let there be light - From matches to solar fields: In order to satisfy the need for light and energy, clever minds are constantly coming up with new technologies. Five shining examples."









