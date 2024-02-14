The WanderingSoul's profile

We Were Never Meant To Be Like You, Pt. II

We Were | Never Meant To Be | Like You
Pt. II
[January, 2024]
Landscape Nature Photography hoarfrost Beech Tree Grove forest Treescape mountain frozen
"They say it's hard to fall in love
Maybe they never learned how to patiently wait
They say it's always dark before the dawn
But you walked away before the dawn could break."
[Hotel Books - Lose Yourself]

Sometimes, I wish it would have paid off to be patient, and wait for someone to let this darkness appear just a little bit brighter. Unfortunately, this seems not really the way how this life works out. Though, I probably know almost nothing about it. But what I do know is that waiting sometimes gets rewarded in photography. Will that be enough? Time will tell. And whilst waiting, I keep it going.

2024/02/14, listening to 'Annick' by Planning for Bural

We Were Never Meant To Be Like You
Pt. I | Pt. II
(my favourite tree in this area)
