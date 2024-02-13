Sebastian Curi's profile

Laybuy 
"Love Paying Later"

Laybuy is a payment platform that allows customers to pay for purchases in six weekly installments.  As a digital platform, providing a million customers world-wide with a flexible, interest-free way to pay for things over time, Laybuy is New Zealand's 'Buy now, pay later' provider.

I was invited by Kanook Studio to create a universe of illustrations and animations that create a fun mood and bring a warm feeling to it all. New Zealand elements are spread here and there to sustain a local vibe but overall demographics intend to be broad enough to speak to a global audience. The on-the-go mood of each illustration is intended to communicate speed and simplicity. Credit cards, phones and even a foam finger branded in Laybuy's color create a link throughout the library. People depicted range from a middle aged surfer on a vespa to an astronaut walking in the moon. 

Credits

Client: Laybuy
Year: 2023

Illustration: Sebastian Curi
Graphic Design: Kanook Studio
Animation: Lobster Studio

