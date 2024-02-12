Magic The Gathering Cards

Over the years, I've had the incredible opportunity to work on a number of amazing projects. One of those incredible opportunities was working with Wizards of the Coast on a series of cards for Magic The Gathering.





Working with Wizards of the Coast opened my eyes to how much care and attention their team pours into every single card - and it's quite a bit of work! The art directors send detailed world guides as well as ample visual resources which all add up to the most thorough brief an illustrator can ask for. This gives everyone the best chance of creating imaginative and magical illustrations and I count myself extremely blessed to be able to participate.





Now, let's dive in!